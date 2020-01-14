Pitso Mosimane bracing for tough Pirates test

Pitso Mosimane has conceded that his Mamelodi Sundowns charges will have their work cut out against resurgent Orlando Pirates in their hugely anticipated Absa Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

"That’s more important and our defence must be tight as well.

"Its three points‚ it is also about bragging rights and the fact that it’s a big game means we both want to win.” This is a big week for Sundowns as they have city rivals and third-placed SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium. “There is no break between games‚ you know where we are on Wednesday and where we were last week.

"What we need to do is to get some of the players who are injured back to add a little bit of ammunition.

"You can see that Gaston Sirino was not at his best on his return from injury. “I also wanted to give Ricardo Nascimento a chance but I couldn’t.

"Mauricio Affonso and Ali Meza are (out with) with injuries and we are also still waiting for Phakamani Mahlambi to return from injury.

"When those guys are back‚ we can do something in the league because we are playing in three tournaments in seven days.

"But we can’t complain‚ it is the way it is and the Champions League is a little bit of a relief and now our focus is on the PSL." Mosimane was happy to welcome back Sirino in the USM encounter after he missed successive league games against AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits.

But the Sundowns coach will be without suspended Themba Zwane against Pirates. The influential Zwane received his fourth yellow card in the goalless draw against Wits last week.