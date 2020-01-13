England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler apologises for foul-mouthed tirade

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is ready to flush his potty-mouthed Newlands tirade and get on with the business of winning a Test series for his country this week.

England arrived in Port Elizabeth at the weekend for the start of the third Test at St George’s Park on Thursday on the back of a series-levelling 189-run victory over SA at Newlands in Cape Town.

One of the controversial talking points from the match was Buttler’s verbal attack on Proteas allrounder Vernon Philander during which he called him a “f**king kn**head”.

The outburst was picked up on a stump microphone and saw him fined 15% of his match fee along with being slapped with one demerit point.

Buttler said he regretted what he had said.

“Obviously, I’ll take the slap on the wrist. I understand as role models we can’t get away with using language like that.

“So I apologise for that and to Vernon and I hope that we can just move on now and look forward to the next game. I’ll wash my mouth out with soap,” he smiled.

But the 29-year-old has questioned whether the public should have access to the audio.

“I think the stumps mics have been a bit of a debate, haven’t they, for a while now as to whether they should be up all the time, or on and off, or off completely.

“As players we would like it to be off and what goes on on the field can just stay on the field.

“It doesn’t mean things can get out of hand. But for viewers at home it probably adds a lot to your viewership.

“So it’s a tough one but I probably think players would prefer it to be off.”

Buttler said he would apologise to his former county cricket teammate when he next saw him.

“I think if I see him I’ll just say sorry. I played with Vernon at Somerset.

“I think it was just one of those moments. The ball hit me in the head and I just lost my head for 20 seconds.”

“I think the series has been played in good spirit so far. It’s been some tough hard cricket and it’s been enjoyable.”

Buttler finds himself in a new role for the England team at number seven but says he has not set himself any specific targets.

“I don’t think it’s my style to try and think about personal goals.

“If I’m playing for the team and doing a good job for the team, I think that kind of stuff will look after itself.

“We’ve got the best team man in world cricket in Ben Stokes and I don’t think he looks too much at his numbers — he just wants to perform for the team.

“He’s a great role model for the rest of us in the team.”

Buttler said England were well-rested and ready to continue their good run.

“We had a fantastic Test at Newlands to make it 1-1. It’s set up great to come here and it’s sure to be another great Test.

“I played a one-day game here a few years ago and the band play all day and it’s a fun place to come and play.

“I think there have been a couple of result games in the last while.

“I think Sri Lanka won here and SA had a really good game against Australia as well.”

England captain Joe Root was not at training on Sunday having been laid low by the stomach bug that has plagued the tourists since their arrival in the country.

SA train at 9.30am on Monday, followed by England at 2.30pm.