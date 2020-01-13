50th birthday just got better for Kaizer Chiefs

Log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs extended their advantage at the top of the Absa Premiership to nine points over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but they had to battle for their 3-0 victory over Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Leonardo Castro scored the game’s first goal and Samir Nurkovic and Mulomowandau Mathoho added two more after the break in a match in which Chiefs were outplayed for parts yet continued their birthday celebrations in style.

“It was not a game of excellence, but I believe we showed the art of managing the game‚ scoring at the right time and not allowing the opponent to come even close‚” coach Ernst Middendorp said at the final whistle.

The goals all came from headers as Chiefs bullied their way to victory against a City side who played some fancy football at times but were far too lightweight to make any impact.

After just 11 minutes Chiefs were in the lead.

A simple cross from the right from Kearyn Baccus was met by Castro‚ who without the centre-backs putting any pressure on him‚ was able to head home across the outstretched arm of giant goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburg.

Substitute Dumisani Zuma set up Chiefs’ second goal just past the hour mark with a deft chip that Nurkovic smartly flicked on into the net and Mathoho headed in the third.

SuperSport United brushed aside AmaZulu FC 2-0 at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the win, Matsatsantsa remained third on the league standings — a point behind second-placed Sundowns, while Usuthu are 14th on the log.

The deadlock was broken 24 minutes into the match and it was the visitors who opened the scoring through Evans Rusike.

The ball fell kindly for the Zimbabwean marksman in the box and he fired past AmaZulu goalkeeper Neil Boshoff.

Bloemfontein Celtic have moved into the top five of the Absa Premiership after a comprehensive 4-2 win over Black Leopards at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Phunya Sele Sele, inspired by a brace from striker Victor Letsoalo, are up to fifth place on 24 points, while Lidoda Duvha remain in 15th place. — TimesLIVE/Supersport.com