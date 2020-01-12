Inspiration from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his team lifting the Webb Ellis trophy has translated into an investment opportunity for gold coin devotees who have bought 700‚000 Springbok “Invictus medallions”.

South Africans have been snapping up the medallions that went on sale prior to the tournament's kickoff‚ in celebration of the team's superb victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

A product of coin manufacturing company Cape Mint‚ the Invictus medallion was launched on August 21‚ 2019 at Monte Casino. Following the Boks' win in Japan‚ members of the team have become international stars.

Managing director of African Medallion Group‚ the company which launched the initiative‚ Itai Maunganidze said the glow from the victory in Japan is yet to dim.

“People from across all walks of life have embraced this product and it certainly is a must-have item in their personal trophy cabinets‚” Maunganidze said.

Some of the players who have attained international stardom include scrumhalf Faf de Klerk‚ whose SA flag-themed swimming briefs have now become iconic. De Klerk wore his briefs while meeting Britain’s Prince Harry in the Springbok locker room after the victory.

Team captain Kolisi's stardom rocketed beyond just the rugby world‚ with the 29-year old getting acknowledgement from music royalty by being approached to join Roc Nation Sports International‚ an organisation founded by music mogul and singing icon Beyonce's husband Jay-Z.

Five months after the launch of their medallion‚ Maunganidze said winning the World Cup “has translated to fans wanting to own a piece of that history through the Springbok Invictus collection”.

“We have had an overwhelming response from rugby-lovers across the world for the Springbok Invictus medallion collection. The significance of the range and the euphoria of the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan has contributed immensely to the take-up of this collector's item‚” he said.

“They covet it not only as a form of investment but as a piece of history. It’s not every day that the ordinary man on the street has the opportunity to feel part of something as significant as a global rugby spectacle.”