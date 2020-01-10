Sport

Panel to meet over controversial Kings red card

By George Byron - 10 January 2020

A disciplinary committee will meet in Wales on Tuesday to consider the controversial red-card decision against Isuzu Southern Kings prop Pieter Scholtz.

The burly front rower was sent off during his team’s big 61-13 loss against Edinburgh in a Guinness PRO14 clash at Murrayfield last Saturday...

