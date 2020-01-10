Panel to meet over controversial Kings red card
A disciplinary committee will meet in Wales on Tuesday to consider the controversial red-card decision against Isuzu Southern Kings prop Pieter Scholtz.
The burly front rower was sent off during his team’s big 61-13 loss against Edinburgh in a Guinness PRO14 clash at Murrayfield last Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.