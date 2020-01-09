Limited slots available for PE Plett race

PREMIUM

With less than a month to go, mountain biking enthusiasts are urged to get in their entries for the rugged Prudential PE Plett stage race in February.



With a total of 168 solo and team entrants already confirmed for the four-day race, times and slots are fast running out for cyclists looking to take on a different kind of MTB challenge starting on February 6. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.