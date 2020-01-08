Kings must ‘flush out’ heavy defeat, skipper Mnisi says

Flushing a heavy 61-13 defeat against Edinburgh out of their system as soon as possible will be a priority for the Isuzu Southern Kings, Kings captain Howard Mnisi said.



The Kings are now contemplating their next Guinness Pro14 match against the Cheetahs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on January 25...

