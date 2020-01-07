Stay focused, Mapeza tell troops after Limpopo loss

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has called on his troops to stay focused after their 2-0 Absa Premiership defeat to Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

This as the Chilli Boys head into yet another tough league fixture — against struggling Black Leopards.

Chippa play wounded and relegation-threatened Lidoda Duvha at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7.30pm).

The Chilli Boys’ five-match winning streak in the league was halted by the Rise and Shine at the weekend in a game that saw the Port Elizabeth side finish with 10 men after Boikanyo Komane was red-carded.

Despite the setback, Mapeza applauded his team for their effort.

“I think we did well but after the red card we struggled a bit and later we started to play better,” the Chippa coach said.

“We still need to keep working hard. This was our first game of 2020 — we still have 14 games to play.

“We just need to stay focused and go back to training and train with the same attitude, desire and see how the season goes.

“Everybody did well, it is unfortunate that we ended up losing the game.”

Chippa will have to put aside the disappointment of Saturday’s loss quickly because they have only two days to plan for the Leopards clash.

The Chilli Boys go into the game having at least acclimatised to the scorching Limpopo heat — they opted to remain in the province after the City fixture.

“The team camped at Polokwane after the match against City to instil team spirit and acclimatise,” Mapeza said.

Chippa beat Leopards 3-0 in the first half of the season at home.

Not only will Wednesday’s game afford Chippa a shot at redemption after the Polokwane setback, it offers them the prospect of securing a much-needed result to stay afloat in the league — just three points separate them and 16th-placed Baroka.

However, the game will not be an easy one as both sides are coming off defeats.

Chippa will travel from Polokwane to Thohoyandou on Tuesday ahead of the Leopards game.