Qeshile, Second keep Warriors in contention

Sinethemba Qeshile and Rudi Second struck key half-centuries as the Warriors fought back to finish day one of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Titans with honours even at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The visitors reached stumps on 292 for eight with Qeshile top-scoring through his innings of 77 (148 balls, 10 fours) — his best showing of the 2019/2020 season.

Second had earlier made 52 (108 balls, 10 fours) on a day that the Eastern Cape franchise lost regular wickets but still managed to keep the scoreboard ticking.

They had won the toss and opted to bat first, but lost Matthew Breetzke (0) and Yaseen Vallie (23) early.

The in-form Eddie Moore (43) helped steady some nerves but fell with the score on 126.

Second and Qeshile then began rebuilding, and even though the more senior wicketkeeper was dismissed shortly after the 150 was raised, the younger gloveman Qeshile picked up the mantle alongside his experienced captain, Jon-Jon Smuts.

The skipper made 35 as the pair added 91 for the fifth wicket.

But late wickets, including that of Qeshile, pegged back the away side.

Tshepo Moreki finished as the best of the bowlers with three for 61, while Dayyaan Galiem nabbed two for 42.

Meanwhile, a 10th career five-for by George Linde gave the Cape Cobras command after the opening day of their encounter against the Dolphins in Oudtshoorn on Monday.

The Standard Bank Proteas spinner claimed six for 51 as the visitors were rolled over for 174 at the Recreation Ground, with the home side then reaching the close two down for 55.

That left them 119 runs in arrears, but with eight wickets standing, they were easily the winners on day one.

A 14th career century by Dominic Hendricks helped the log-leading Lions take control after a rain-affected opening day of their encounter against the Knights in Johannesburg on Monday.

The left-hander was in the middle from start to finish unbeaten on 142 (265 balls, 26 fours) when the defending champions went to stumps on 331 for four at the Wanderers Stadium.

Eighty-seven overs were sent down on the opening day — a good return considering time was lost due to lightning and rain — with the match resuming after the interruption.

Before that Hendricks and Joshua Richards, who impressed with 62 (111 balls, 10 fours) had offered their side a sound foundation with a strong 146-run opening stand

— CSA