Kings prepare for Cheetahs double header

PREMIUM

Sparks are sure to fly when the Isuzu Southern Kings get to grips with the Toyota Cheetahs in a regional battle for Guinness PRO14 supremacy.



Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will play host to the first of the SA derby clashes on January 25, before the action moves to Bloemfontein for the return game on February 1...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.