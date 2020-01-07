Sport

'I was there from the beginning‚' says Kaizer Chiefs' first secretary

By Marc Strydom In Soweto - 07 January 2020
Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the club's first secretary in the 1970s and early 1980s. at the 50th Annivesary in Soweto.
Among those waiting on Tuesday morning for Kaizer Chiefs' 50th birthday celebrations in Phefeni to begin was 70-year-old Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the club's first secretary in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Clutching memorabilia and a magazine article from 1980 on her‚ she waited for the club's chairman‚ Kaizer Motaung‚ to arrive.

Mosimane-Makhela began working as Chiefs' secretary three years after their founding on January 7‚ 1970.

"I was Chiefs' secretary from 1973 to 1983‚" Mosimane-Makhele said.

"Our offices were in Conlyn House in the city centre.

"I started with the reserve team. I was there from the beginning. I was the first secretary there."

Chiefs' 50th anniversary celebration - attended by greats and legends‚ the current players and coaching staff‚ current and past administrators‚ and people who have been involved in the club - was held in a marquee erected on their original training field‚ opposite their first clubhouse at 8414 Sentsho Street in Phefeni‚ Orlando West.

