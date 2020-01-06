Warriors sharpen spears for Titans

The Warriors will be hoping to get their year off to the best possible start when they take on the Titans in their CSA 4-Day competition clash at Centurion from Monday.

The Port Elizabeth-based side have enjoyed a strong start to the 2019/2020 campaign and at the halfway stage are second on the log, just under 10 points below the Lions.

However, with the Knights under six points below them in third and the Titans lurking in fourth just under 17 points behind them, the Warriors can ill afford to slip up, or they risk losing further ground on the Lions and possibly dropping down the table.

The two sides head into the match off contrasting results in their most recent game in December, with the Warriors picking up a huge win over the Dolphins, while the Titans were soundly beaten by the Lions.

The Warriors were particularly impressive in that they were missing a number of key players through injury and national call-ups but still managed to put in a sublime performance to power to a convincing innings and 29-run win.

Batsman Eddie Moore played a fantastic innings to register his highest first-class score of 228, while Yaseen Vallie (84), Kelly Smuts (76) and Jade de Klerk (45) all contributed in getting the Warriors to 513 all out in their only innings.

The spinners then took centre stage and picked up 17 of the 20 Dolphins wickets to fall in their two innings, out for 189 and 295, with captain Jon Jon Smuts claiming match figures of 10/167 and De Klerk 7/135.

After the Dolphins’ win, Smuts said he was happy with the team’s effort, but they could not rest on their laurels despite their good position.

“There is still a lot of cricket to be played, but we are happy with how we have played so far and hopefully we can continue that in the New Year,” he said.

The Titans fell to a 161-run defeat against the Lions in their match and they will be eager to bounce back from that result against the Warriors.

After the Titans match, the Warriors head home to East London for back-to-back games at Buffalo Park, from January 13-16 against the Knights and January 20-23 against the Cobras.

Warriors squad: Eddie Moore, Matthew Breetzke, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jon Jon Smuts (c), Kelly Smuts, Jade de Klerk, Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Sithembile Langa, Lesiba Ngoepe.