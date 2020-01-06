Outnumbered Kings blown away by Edinburgh
Disappointed Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson described his team’s heavy 61-13 defeat to Edinburgh as an “anomaly” after his side were forced to play with 12 men at the end.
It was the seventh loss in eight games for the battling Kings, who remain rooted to the bottom of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.