Outnumbered Kings blown away by Edinburgh

Disappointed Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson described his team’s heavy 61-13 defeat to Edinburgh as an “anomaly” after his side were forced to play with 12 men at the end.



It was the seventh loss in eight games for the battling Kings, who remain rooted to the bottom of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14...

