Kings coach Kempson wants rethink on tackle laws

World Rugby bosses need to have an urgent rethink on rules regarding tackle techniques, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson said.



A concerned Kempson made the comment after Kings prop Pieter Scholtz was sent off during his team’s big 61-13 loss against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday...

