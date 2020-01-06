Kings coach Kempson wants rethink on tackle laws
World Rugby bosses need to have an urgent rethink on rules regarding tackle techniques, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson said.
A concerned Kempson made the comment after Kings prop Pieter Scholtz was sent off during his team’s big 61-13 loss against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.