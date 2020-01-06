South Africa face the prospect of a daunting and possibly unlikely record fourth-innings chase after England's blockbusting all-rounder Ben Stokes drove the game forward in a way only he can.

England went to lunch on day four at 375/7 with a lead of 421‚ which means South Africa will have to surpass the West Indies' 418/7 to beat Australia in Antigua in 2003 to win this game.

Dom Sibley‚ who scored his maiden Test ton‚ remained firm on 125* from 299 balls.

Such was England's statement of intent that they drilled 157 runs in 27 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Their run-rate shot up from 2.7 to 3.5 an over in a session of cleverly pace and controlled aggression.

They've scored faster in white ball cricket‚ but it was manic stuff in search of a comfortable declaration driven by Stokes.