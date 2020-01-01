January can be make or break for Chiefs and Sundowns in PSL race

There will be 39 matches played in the Absa Premiership in January, which represents a sizeable chunk of the 240-game season to be played over just four weeks.

It is likely to have a massive influence on both ends of the table and could, in many ways, be the defining period of the campaign for a number of clubs.

Kaizer Chiefs could go a long way towards almost sealing the league title if they have a good month and their rivals falter, but conversely they could also be reined in and their once commanding lead at the top of the table whittled away to nothing.

They would be likely to signal a momentum shift in the title race from which the Naturena side may not recover.

Ernst Middendorp’s side will play five games in only 21 days, offering little time for recovery or tactical planning. It will also be a stern test of their fitness and the wider squad, asking questions of their quality beyond the first choice XI.

The run gets under way on Saturday when they travel to SuperSport United for a difficult away day at Mbombela Stadium, a fixture that could set the tone.

A victory would be a massive boost to their chances against one of their title rivals. A defeat could set the wheels in motion for a poor January.

They follow that up on Wednesday next week with a tough home clash against physical Highlands Park, who certainly have the ability to surprise.

That is followed by a home game four days later against what should be a resurgent Cape Town City now they have a number of their walking wounded back on the park, before they head to Thohoyandou to clash with Cavin Johnson’s Black Leopards on January 18.

Johnson has a happy knack against Chiefs down the years and he will recognise the opportunity to create an upset at his new club.

Chiefs close the month away against former boss Steve Komphela’s Lamontville Golden Arrows, who have already beaten Mamelodi Sundowns at home this season and are no pushovers.