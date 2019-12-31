Coaches in Absa Premiership this season: 27 and counting
We are barely at the halfway point of the season and already there have been 27 coaches who have manned the dugout at the 16 Premier Soccer League clubs.
One more will certainly be added when Baroka FC announce their replacement for Wedson Nyirenda, with former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr the likely appointment, in the next week.
Six of the 16 teams have made changes to their technical team so far, but astonishingly five of those have already had three separate men in the hot-seat as the coaching merry-go-round is in full swing.
To be fair, Vasili Manousakis was always going to be a caretaker appointment in between the tenures of Benni McCarthy and Jan Olde Riekerink at Cape Town City. But for the rest it has been a case of genuine chopping and changing.
In Black Leopards’ case it has been enforced as, following the axing of Frenchman Lionel Soccoia, they appointed Luy Eymael, only for the Belgian to quit this past week.
They have filled the gap with Cavin Johnson, who will take charge of his first game with Lidoda Duvha travel to Highlands Park on Sunday.
Johnson started the season at AmaZulu, before he was replaced by former Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic.
Polokwane themselves had Zlatko Krmpotić at the start of the season and he took them to the top of the table very early before a downturn in form saw him axed. He was replaced for yet another spell by Bernard Molekwa, but after four straight defeats the Limpopo side have now opted for Clinton Larsen to arrest their record run of 10 losses in a row.
Larsen had begun the campaign at Chippa United, but was axed five games in and Duran Francis handed the reins in the hope he could steer the ship.
But after three games he was replaced by Zimbabwean Wedson Nyirenda, who had vastly improved the side and lifted them off the foot of the table.
But there is no doubt the most high-profile changes have been at Orlando Pirates, after Serbian Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic walked out on the club after only three games of the season to take up a post with Zamalek, from which he has already been sacked.
Rulani Mokwena was given the task but managed only four wins in 15 games – and one of those against Highlands Park was assisted by the match officials – before he was replaced by the German Josef Zinnbauer.
It was a big moment for South African football, with many feeling 32-year-old prodigy Mokwena would be a breath of fresh air through the local game.
But it was perhaps a post that came too soon for him and he would be better served building up his CV elsewhere before taking on such a high-pressure role. Luckily he has a lot of time on his side.
COACHES RECORDS IN ALL COMPETITIONS THIS SEASON
AMAZULU
Cavin Johnson: P5 W0 D2 L3 GF2 GA7
Jozef Vukusic: P11 W4 D2 L5 GF7 GA13
BAROKA FC
Wedson Nyirenda: P16 W3 D6 L7 GF10 GA14
BIDVEST WITS
Gavin Hunt: P20 W10 D5 L5 GF28 GA15
BLACK LEOPARDS
Lionel Soccoia: P5 W1 D1 L3 GF2 GA5
Luc Eymael: P9 W3 D3 L3 GF11 GA14
Cavin Johnson: P0 W0 D0 L0 GF0 GA0
BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC
Lehlohonolo Seema/John Maduka: P16 W4 D5 L7 GF21 GA22
CAPE TOWN CITY
Benni McCarthy: P13 W1 D7 L5 GF15 GA21
Vasili Manousakis (caretaker): P2 W1 D0 L1 GF6 GA5
Jan Olde Riekerink: P4 W0 D2 L2 GF0 GA3
CHIPPA UNITED
Clinton Larsen: P5 W0 D3 L2 GF3 GA5
Duran Francis: P3 W0 D1 L2 GF0 GA2
Norman Mapeza: P9 W5 D2 L2 GF10 GA6
LAMONTVILLE GOLDEN ARROWS
Steve Komphela: P18 W8 D5 L5 GF17 GA22
HIGHLANDS PARK
Owen da Gama: P21 W6 D9 L6 GF18 GA17
KAIZER CHIEFS
Ernst Middendorp: P17 W11 D4 L2 GF33 GA16
MAMELODI SUNDOWNS
Pitso Mosimane: P28 W17 D7 L4 GF59 GA23
MARITZBURG UNITED
Eric Tinkler: P18 W5 D8 L5 GF14 GA15
ORLANDO PIRATES
Milutin Sredojevic: P3 W1 D0 L2 GF3 GA5
Rhulani Mokwena: P15 W4 D7 L4 GF20 GA20
Josef Zinnbauer: P1 W1 D0 L0 GF3 GA1
POLOKWANE CITY
Zlatko Krmpotić: P14 W5 D3 L6 GF12 GA21
Bernard Molekwa: P4 W0 D0 L4 GF2 GA6
Clinton Larsen: P1 W0 D0 L1 GF0 GA1
STELLENBOSCH FC
Steve Barker: P16 W3 D6 L7 GF12 GA20
SUPERSPORT UNITED
Kaitano Tembo: P21 W9 D8 L4 GF28 GA17