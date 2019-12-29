SA captain Faf du Plessis credits collective effort for win over English

SA captain Faf du Plessis has credited their impressive 107 runs win over England in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion to collective effort.

The bowling attack skittled England for 181 with Vernon Philander achieving figures of 4/16 and Quinton de Kock sparkling with the bat by scoring 95 to give SA a first innings lead of 103.

In the second innings, Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje built a partnership of 91 while Kagiso Rabada and Nortje dominated with ball to return with four and three wickets each as England fell short of their target.

“In the team we don’t have a lot of superstars, you can say that guys like KG (Rabada) and Vern (Philander) are superstars in their own right, but as a team we take a lot more where everyone contributes,” said Du Plessis after the match on Sunday.