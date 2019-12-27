Luke Beaufort says SA U19 will bounce back against India

SA U19 wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Beaufort believes the side has what it takes to bounce back and win the three match ODI series against India, after they suffered a big defeat in the opener on Thursday afternoon.



The second match of the series takes place on Saturday and the third on Monday, and despite the nine wicket loss from the first game, Beaufort is targeting a much improved effort from the side...

