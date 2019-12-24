Swansong for ‘Big Vern’

SA seamer Vernon Philander will retire from all forms of international cricket after the four-match Test series against England starting on Thursday.

Philander, 34, was part of the SA side who reached the number one position in all three formats in 2012, and has been the mainstay of the Test attack since he burst onto the scene in 2011.

“I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey,” Philander said in a statement on Monday.

“It has been an honour and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game as well as being part of the best Test team for a number of years.

“My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England, which I am really looking forward to.”

Philander made his debut against Australia at Newlands and took 5 for 15 as the tourists were bowled out for 47 in their second innings.

He claimed a record 51 wickets in his first seven tests, was named SA Cricketer of the Year in 2012 and has taken 216 wickets at an average of 22.16 in his 60 matches.

“Vernon has been an outstanding performer in the time that he has represented his country, especially in the Test format,” his former captain, Graeme Smith, who is now SA’s acting director of cricket, said.

“He has made a huge impact for the Proteas and has been at the front line with the ball for most of his time in the set-up.

“He has given his best in every appearance and I think that how he has turned himself into an all-rounder has been particularly pleasing to watch.

“One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character; his determination, and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man.”

Philander reached number two in the world Test bowling rankings in 2013.

He has taken 22 wickets in six tests against England at an average of 23.54 and averages 36.50 with the bat.

Meanwhile, England are considering an all-pace attack for the first Test against SA in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day, but their plans will depend on whether they can get Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad fully fit.

Both fast bowlers had net sessions on Monday and came through unscathed, but have not bowled in match conditions on the tour after being laid low by flu over the past week.

With James Anderson only recently back to full fitness after an extended spell on the sidelines there may be concerns about any of them breaking down, but England coach Chris Silverwood said they would trust the players on how they feel.

“Broady, if he tells me he is fit then I have to believe him.

“He has got a lot of experience under his belt and he knows his body,” Silverwood said on Monday.

“Jofra has had two good days [in the nets] and as long as his pace is up and he feels good, then he will be a serious contender for selection.”

Silverwood admits an all-pace attack on what is traditionally a bouncy pitch on the Highveld is something they are considering.

“We are looking at what is most effective on this ground.

“We have got some good recent results from the spin-bowling department and [Jack] Leach is coming back to fitness.

“We also have Dominic Bess and Parky [Matthew Parkinson],” he said.

“We have got resources there, but we are just looking at what will be most effective in this game.

“We are not definitely going down the route of all seam — it is something we will discuss in the next few days.”

Other seam options include Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Craig Overton.

Silverwood also had special praise for the efforts of Woakes and suggested he might shorten his length on the SA wickets to be more effective.

“We saw in the two-day fixture he did get aggressive for a while and it worked.

“It is something he has in his armoury and I think he enjoyed it.”

The first Test, from December 26-30 at Centurion, will be followed by matches at Newlands in Cape Town, St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth and the Wanderers in Johannesburg. — Reuters