Pogba’s return welcomed despite loss to Watford

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s return from injury was the only positive from Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at bottom-placed Watford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Frenchman Pogba, who has recovered from an ankle problem, came off the bench in the second half for his first appearance since facing Arsenal on September 30 and looked lively, though he failed to prevent United from dropping to eighth in the table.

“The big plus is Paul coming on, and that’s the one plus,” Norwegian Solskjaer told the BBC.

“He added urgency, quality, some great passes.

“The boy has been working hard. He’s fit and leaner. He’ll bring us a lot. He is important ... he helps us create chances.”

Solskjaer rued his team’s lack of urgency in the game where they dominated possession.

“We have started something with the rebuild, but today Im disappointed because you have to come to these stadiums and get more points.”

Watford boss Nigel Pearson backed his side to climb out of the relegation zone after their first home win this season.

“We are in a difficult situation but we can get out of it,” Pearson said.

“We have to do anything we can to win ... I have seen lots to encourage myself that we are capable. We have to sustain our positive intent and our ability.” — Reuters