Ngoepe knocking on franchise selection door

Eastern Province batsman Lesiba Ngoepe is knocking on the door of Warriors selection after a splendid first-innings ton against Free State in their CSA Provincial 3-Day clash which finished at the weekend.



Ngoepe made his presence felt as he scored a solid 135 runs off 175 balls to help the home side secure a draw in the match played at St George’s Park. ..

