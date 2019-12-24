Ngoepe knocking on franchise selection door
Eastern Province batsman Lesiba Ngoepe is knocking on the door of Warriors selection after a splendid first-innings ton against Free State in their CSA Provincial 3-Day clash which finished at the weekend.
Ngoepe made his presence felt as he scored a solid 135 runs off 175 balls to help the home side secure a draw in the match played at St George’s Park. ..
