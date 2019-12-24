Edinburgh coach in row with refs

PREMIUM

With his team’s clash against the Isuzu Southern Kings on the horizon, Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has become embroiled in a row with officials over a disputed yellow card.



Edinburgh’s Stuart McInally was sin-binned for a high tackle on opposite number Fraser Brown in his side’s 20-16 Scotstoun defeat — one of five players to be cautioned...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.