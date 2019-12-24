Chippa must achieve Top 8 position — Mpengesi

Mfundo Piliso

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says his brave step of replacing Clinton Larsen with Norman Mapeza has finally paid off as they look to secure a place in the Top 8 competition next season.

Mpengesi was reacting to their 1-0 win against SuperSport United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, their final fixture of 2019, which saw them finish the first half of the PSL campaign on a high.

He admitted that he had taken a calculated risk by releasing Larsen and bringing in Zimbabwean Mapeza.

The new coach has since galvanised his players from a dreadful start to the season that saw them bottom of the table just more than a month ago, to go on a five-match unbeaten run that has included four wins, while they also haven’t conceded a single goal in that time.

The Chilli Boys have shot up the log standings from the relegation zone into the top 10 on 17 points and Mpengesi, who is now on holiday with his family, said that after starting the season on the back foot they had to make a change and rope Mapeza in.

“We had to make changes because last season we were traumatised by relegation,” he said.

“So we took contingency steps to avoid the same thing this season and we changed the coaching staff. Of course many people were opposed to that decision.

“But we told ourselves that it is still early days and we didn't want to make the tough decisions [of changing coaches] when it’s already too late.

“And I’m glad we were able to be brave and replace Larsen while it was still early in the season because that has helped us, but even now we are still humble but at least we can see the direction we are headed.”

Mpengesi is now hoping that his side can maintain their good run in the second half of the PSL season to qualify for the MTN Top 8 competition.

He said their performance target was to at least collect seven points out of every five games and they did a stellar job in achieving that.

“From the last five games we were able to get 13 points out of a possible 15, so that is not a bad performance at all. This time we almost doubled that target. We really appreciate coach Mapeza for this.

“We are really happy with his work. He is coaching in the country for the first time and that has helped us because there is no club that he fears.

“Because he [Mapeza] doesn’t know the local clubs well, and sometimes when you reshuffle with a local coach, some of them always respect certain teams and look down on others and then they fumble because of that.

“Now we have beaten Cape Town City, SuperSport United, Black Leopards and AmaZulu. You can see that Mapeza can beat any team on the day.”

Looking at the up-coming Premier League transfer window in January, Mpengesi confirmed that both Manzini brothers, Rhulani and Lerato had been released from the squad and they were looking to add two more young strikers to the team.

“Both Manzinis are gone already, but we are still negotiating with the goalkeeper, Patrick Tignyemb to stay.

“Because the coach wants to keep the younger players who are playing. The senior players are also on high salaries and they are not playing so it’s not fair on our cash flow.

“And we want to sign more players but we are trying to be careful and not jeopardise the team, though it’s going to be a tough second round, with injuries and other issues.”

He also confirmed they were close to putting pen to paper with former Mamelodi Sundowns right-winger Thokozani Sekotlong, who has been training with the Chilli Boys for two months now.

“I think the coach is about to sign Sekotlong. He has been training with us for a while now. We are also hoping to promote two players from our development structure as well,” Mpengesi said.