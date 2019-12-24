Beaufort’s stellar Khaya Majola Week reaps big rewards

Our SPAR/The Herald Homegrowing Hero for December is a young cricketer of exceptional potential and talent.

Luke Beaufort of Eastern Province finished the recent Khaya Majola Cricket Week as top run-scorer at the tournament with a total of 316 runs which included one century as well as two influential half-centuries which were instrumental in his team claiming victory over Western Province in one of the tournament’s showcase main matches.

Beaufort’s efforts not only saw him named Player of the Tournament and Batsman of the Tournament but also saw him rewarded with the captaincy of the SA Schools team.

And just in case that wasn’t quite enough, this over-achiever from Grey High School then also found himself selected for the SA U19 World Cup team.

The cherry on top of it all for Beaufort was when he then led the SA Schools team to victory over the SA Colts XI, which had another Grey man, Tiaan van Vuuren, in their ranks.

Any one of Beaufort’s cricketing achievements, as listed above, would probably have been enough to earn him the nomination as our SPAR/The Herald Homegrowing Hero for December. Their collective weight, though, makes him an absolute shoo-in!

We wish him and the SA U19s all the best in the upcoming World Cup.

Herald: Luke, congratulations on absolutely everything you have achieved. This tournament appears to have been quite a tour-de-force for you. Talk us through it from your perspective.

Luke: Well, the format of the tournament was that we played two “time” games, two T20s and two 50-over games.

Our first game was against Boland and we batted well to make 250-odd, of which I got 56. We then had them 9 for 4 before restricting them to 150 for a comfortable win.

Then it was Free State on Day two and I managed a big score of 133 not out as we posted about 250 again.

We then restricted them to 180 for another comfortable win.

On day three we played two T20s.

The first was against Namibia. We batted first and made 150-odd before dismissing them for 130.

Then against North-West in our second T20 we bowled first and kept them to about 130.

Chasing was quite hard as light was fading but we got there with two overs to spare.

Day four was our semifinal against Northerns and we batted first, again posting about 250.

We then restricted Northerns to 160 to book our place in the final against Western Province the next day.

We got sent in to bat and made a competitive 258.

I was pleased to be able to contribute with a quick-fire 79 not out and we ended up winning by about 80 runs. I was very proud of my entire team’s application and execution during the week. Friendships were made for life!

Herald: Feelings on being named Player of the Week and then also captain of SA Schools? It must be a little overwhelming?

Luke: It’s a massive honour and hearing my name was actually a little bit of a shock to me as I wasn’t expecting it at all.

I really did get goosebumps. It was always a dream of mine as a little boy to represent my country and then to also be given a leadership role just made it all the more special.

Those feelings will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Herald: Talk to us about your captaincy style. Have you modelled yourself on anyone?

Luke: I don’t think my captaincy style is really based on anyone. I tend to set unusual or even extremely unique fields.

I think I am quite good at identifying batsmen’s strengths and weaknesses and then set my fields accordingly.

Herald: Take us back to the start of your cricketing journey. How did you get started in the sport?

Luke: I got myself into cricket I think! Already at the age of about four I was making sure I woke up early to follow Test atches from overseas on TV.

From there on I went to the Youth Cricket Academy, which is where I got my first formal coaching sessions.

Herald: Given what you have achieved so far, Luke, you must have ambitions aplenty when it comes to cricket?

Luke: My ambitions are obviously to take my cricket to the highest level I possibly can.

I intend to work hard and stay humble and I have set myself some small goals on the way.

Hopefully if I focus on these small goals then the overall goal, which is to represent the Proteas, will one day become a reality.