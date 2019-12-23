Not much rest for Chippa troops

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is only allowing his in-form players a five-day break before getting back to the grindstone.



The Chilli Boys went into the recess on the back of a 1-0 victory over league contenders SuperSport United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.