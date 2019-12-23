EP’s Beaufort, Keevy named among schools elite

SA Schools captain Luke Beaufort says the country needs to sit up and take notice of Eastern Province’s talented cricket teams.

It was an eventful weekend at the Khaya Majola Week for the Grey High wicketkeeping all-rounder as he led EP to a memorable victory over Western Province in the main game of the tournament on Friday.

Not only were his team crowned unofficial champions, but Beaufort was also named player of the tournament and earned the honour of captain of the SA Schools team.

He was joined in the SA Schools team by his Grey teammate Nicholas Keevy, who finished the week as second-highest run-scorer.

On Saturday, Beaufort led the SA Schools side to victory over the SA Colts team, which had another Grey boy, Tiaan van Vuuren, in its ranks.

“I felt very honoured to lead the EP team to victory,” Beaufort said.

“Lots of hard preparation went into this, and we are excited to see that it paid off and we came out on top in the end.

“I think with the bat we had very good intent from the start and Ethan Frosler turned the game around with four wickets in four balls.

“Without that the game could have gone either way.

“So yeah, gun bowling performance and very good with the bat as well.

“It means a lot to our province because we are going through quite a lot.

“I think people need to take more note of EP because we are a good province with very good cricketers.

“We are very excited for the future.”

On Friday, a superb hat-trick from Pearson’s Ethan Frosler, combined with three crucial half-centuries from the batsmen, helped EP earn a historic 98-run victory against WP in the unofficial final at Maritzburg Oval.

Frosler finished with figures of four for 26, taking the four wickets in consecutive deliveries as EP restricted WP to 159 all out after the team from Port Elizabeth posted a commanding 257/7 thanks to fifties from Beaufort, James Mullins and Keevy.

There were a host of SA U19 World Cup players who were also selected in the week’s team of the tournament along with Beaufort — Merrick Brett, Jack Lees, Levert Manje, Ruan Terblanche, Mondli Khumalo, Achille Cloete and Siya Plaatjie.

SA Schools: Luke Beaufort (captain) (Eastern Province), Merrick Brett (Northerns), Achille Cloete (Boland), Nicholas Keevy (Eastern Province), Mondli Khumalo (KZN Inland), Jack Lees (Central Gauteng Lions), Levert Manje (Central Gauteng Lions), Odirile Modimokoane (North West), Francis Moran (KZN Coastal), Siya Plaatjie (Western Province), Ruan Terblanche (Boland), Nonelela Yikha (Border)

SA Colts: Lehan Botha (captain) (Western Province), Raees Carr (Western Province), Jordan Hermann (Northerns), Zeeshan Ismail (Northerns), Nathan Jacobs (Boland), Thomas Mayes (Limpopo), Emihle Mgoqi (Border), Pheko Moletsane (Free State), Thembani Ngicizela (Western Province), Daniel Smith (Western Province), Tiaan van Vuuren (Eastern Province), Tumelo Yeki (Central Gauteng Lions)

Player of the Week — Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province)

Batsman of the Week — Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province)

Bowler of the Week — Heath Richards (South Western Districts)

Fair Play of the Week — Central Gauteng Lions. — Cricket SA