Temba Bavuma will miss first Test against England

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will miss out on the first Test match against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain which was revealed by scans on Thursday.

He will remain in the Proteas camp and begin his rehabilitation programme with the team’s medical staff with the goal of returning to play within seven to 10 days.

The first Test match is scheduled to take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30.

A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the SA A and CSA Franchise Four-Day matches that are taking place this weekend.

Cricket SA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said: “Temba Bavuma presented with clinical features of a left hip flexor strain.

“A scan done yesterday confirmed a Grade 1 strain of one of the hip flexor muscles. Temba will commence his rehabilitation programme with a goal of returning to play in 7 to 10 days’ time.”

Proteas Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans, capt), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions). — TimesLIVE