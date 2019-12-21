EP's Luke Beaufort, Nicholas Keevy named in SA Schools team

Eastern Province's Luke Beaufort will captain the SA Schools team after being named Khaya Majola Week Player of the Year and Batsman of the Year following his 316 runs, including one century and two half-centuries to lead his Eastern Province side to victory in the main match against Western Province.

Another EP player in the SA Schools team is Nicholas Keevy, who finished second on the run-scorers list with 310 runs in six matches, including a high score of 102 not out that helped EP defeat Northerns to make the unofficial final on Day 4.

There are a host of South Africa under-19s players who have also been selected in the week’s team of the tournament, namely, Beaufort, Merrick Brett, Jack Lees, Levert Manje, Ruan Terblanche, Mondli Khumalo, Achille Cloete and Siya Plaatjie.

North West’s Odirile Modimokoane, who finished as the joint top wicket-taker with 14 scalps, has also been named as part of the SA Schools team.

In the Colts XI, Western Province captain, Lehan Botha will skipper the side that features rising stars such as SA U19s all-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren and Pheko Moletsane, while impressive performances for Northerns helped Jordan Hermann and Zeeshan Ismail also earn a selection.

The two sides will face off in a T20 clash on Saturday, 21 December at the Maritzburg Oval at 10am.

SA Schools: Luke Beaufort (Capt.) (Eastern Province), Merrick Brett (Northerns), Achille Cloete (Boland), Nicholas Keevy (Eastern Province), Mondli Khumalo (KZN Inland), Jack Lees (Central Gauteng Lions), Levert Manje (Central Gauteng Lions), Odirile Modimokoane (North West), Francis Moran (KZN Coastal), Siya Plaatjie (Western Province), Ruan Terblanche (Boland), Nonelela Yikha (Border)

SA Colts: Lehan Botha (Capt.) (Western Province), Raees Carr (Western Province), Jordan Hermann (Northerns), Zeeshan Ismail (Northerns), Nathan Jacobs (Boland), Thomas Mayes (Limpopo), Emihle Mgoqi (Border), Pheko Moletsane (Free State), Thembani Ngicizela (Western Province), Daniel Smith (Western Province), Tiaan van Vuuren (Eastern Province), Tumelo Yeki (Central Gauteng Lions)

Player of the Week – Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province)

Batsman of the Week – Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province)

Bowler of the Week – Heath Richards (South Western Districts)

Fairplay of the Week – Central Gauteng Lions

- Cricket SA