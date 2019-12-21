Sport

Another win for Chippa United

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 21 December 2019
Meshack Maphangule of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Port Elizabeth
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Chippa United gave their supporters an early Christmas present when they beat league contenders SuperSport United 1-0 in an Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys had missed five clear chances before Port Elizabeth-born midfielder Xolani Mahola found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

Chippa will now go into the halfway break at ease after this huge victory which also extended their unbeaten in the league.

Saturday's result also saw goalkeeper Veli Mothwa lengthen his clean sheet to five matches.

The visitors put pressure on Chippa in the second half but it was just not enough to crack the Chilli Boys' defence.

The Port Elizabeth-based club are now ninth on the log with 17 points from 15 games.

 

 

 

