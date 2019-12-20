Unbeaten Eddie Moore puts Warriors in pound seats

A superb unbeaten 152 by Eddie Moore helped the Warriors reach a commanding 348 for five on the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Dolphins in Durban on Thursday.

The left-handed opener batted the entire day at Kingsmead Stadium, facing 270 balls and striking 11 fours and two sixes in a career-best franchise score and 13th first-class ton as the visitors dominated.

Moore shared stands of 144 for the third wicket with Yaseen Vallie, who also excelled with 84 (130 balls, 10 fours), and then an 103 unbroken with Kelly Smuts (55 not out off 41 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) for the sixth wicket.

It ensured the fourth-placed team were in complete command as the competition resumed after a six-week break for the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

After winning the toss and batting, the men from the Eastern Cape lost two early wickets when pick of the bowlers Lwandiswa Zuma (2/67) struck in the first hour.

The seamer dismissed Matthew Breetzke (14) and Gihahn Cloete (0) within the space of eight deliveries to leave the Warriors on 29 for two.

But Moore and Vallie then dominated with their strong stand, which was eventually broken by Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (2/87) with the score on 173.

Jon-Jon Smuts (0) was run out for a duck after a mix-up, before Moore and Sinethemba Qeshile (33) added 72 together for the next wicket.

Again, it was Muthusamy who struck, but Kelly Smuts’s blistering innings and Moore’s dominant effort — one that saw him surpass his previous best four-day score of 151 against the Titans in East London last season — left the away side in charge at the close.

Centuries by David Bedingham and Janneman Malan ensured that the Cape Cobras dominated the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the VKB Knights in Paarl.

The pair also shared in a fixture record third-wicket partnership that took their side to stumps on 266 for three — the day ending early after bad light struck at Boland Park.

Wihan Lubbe’s first century of the season in his maiden appearance of the 2019/20 4-Day Domestic Series term helped the Lions end day one of their clash against the Titans with honours even in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The left-hander, one of the stars of the recently concluded MSL, scored exactly 100 (137 balls, 18 fours, 1 six) as his team were bowled out on the stroke of stumps for 301 at the Wanderers Stadium. — CSA