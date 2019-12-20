Mapeza looks forward to match against ex-teammate’s charges
Norman Mapeza is relishing a chance to go head-to-head with former Zimbabwe teammate Kaitano Tembo when Chippa United host SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).
Though the opposing coaches never played together in the Zimbabwean Premier League during their days as footballers, they were regularly alongside each other in the national team...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.