Maritzburg United’s in-form striker Judas Moseamedi says he’s ready for a recall to play for Bafana Bafana after last playing in the Cosafa Cup in 2016 and 2017 where he scored two goals for the national team.

Moseamedi’s form has been the talk of the town after he scored a brace against Kaizer Chiefs in his team’s 2-1 victory in the Telkom Knockout semifinal in Durban.

The Tzaneen-born striker was unlucky to be denied another brace against Mamelodi Sundowns in the TKO final in Durban at the weekend where his last-gasp header was controversially disallowed for offside‚ leaving his team to lose 2-1 to the Brazilians.

“I know I’m ready I was born ready so when they call I will answer‚” said the 25-yeal-old striker.

“We have quality strikers in the PSL but I just hope that when my opportunity comes I will be ready.

“With help from my teammates and technical staff encouraging me each and every day‚ surely I will get a call up again in Bafana.

“I’m just hoping that when they name those players I will be one of the strikers in the list.”

While Moseamedi was basking in the limelight after his three goals in the TKO‚ it is in the Absa Premiership where he is itching to help his team more‚ starting on Sunday at home against the table-topping Chiefs.

Moseamedi has just one goal in the league so far and will be keen to repeat his feat again against Amakhosi at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

“I’ll just play the same way I played when we played them in the semifinal‚” he said of the Sunday’s game.

“I’m just hoping that I’ll start and just do the things.

“It’s a good thing when people talk and praise you. It helps you to grow as a person and to be grounded.

“It also lifts your performance and you make sure that when the games come you play as good as your last game.”

Moseamedi dismissed the notion that he performs better in big matches against the big guns.

“I think I’m luckier when I play against the big teams‚” he said.

“I perform well in each and every game that comes and‚ you know‚ sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”