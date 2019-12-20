Isolated EP Cricket president Donovan May in firing line

The walls closed in on Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May on Thursday as EP announced it would be taking disciplinary action against the outspoken Cricket SA board member.

May has become an isolated figure as his fellow board members distanced themselves from comments he made to TimesLIVE regarding Cricket SA and the media on Thursday last week.

May had said that the embattled CSA board was “doing a good job and is going nowhere” — and that calls for it to be dissolved were “nonsense”.

May, who sits on CSA’s board as a non-independent director, added that the 14-member council (essentially the presidents of all the provinces) had thrown its weight behind the Chris Nenzani-led board.

“I am in full support of the board.

“I find nothing wrong with the board at all and I actually think that they have been doing a good job,” May told TimesLIVE.

“It is the media which is driving this thing [calls for the removal of the board].

“It is the media that is crucifying us.”

But on Thursday, EP vice-president Mxolisi Breakfast told The Herald that May did not have a mandate from EP to make the comments and that disciplinary procedures were under way.

Breakfast said no date had been set for the hearing, but it would happen “soon”.

“I personally believe that we cannot continue with Mr May as president of EP Cricket, after all the damage that he has caused our brand,” he said.

Breakfast took issue with May’s comment blaming the media for the CSA board’s problems, saying: “We feel it is an insult to media freedom, which is enshrined in the constitution of SA.”

He said EP had given May an opportunity to respond in writing to explain the statements published by various media outlets.

“We had subpoenaed the president in a special board meeting on December 13 to confirm whether or not he made such statements because as the board we never mandated him to do so.

“We’ve never taken a position whereby we indicate whether or not we support the dissolution of the CSA board.

“Our view is that this matter should be dealt with by the members’ council ” he said.

He said the president of EP Cricket was the face of the sport in the region.

“Even if you are having a chat in a bar or a church, the president is the face of EP Cricket, he cannot divorce himself from the position, especially when he is commenting on cricket matters.

“Secondly, the president, together with the CEO [Mark Williams] had to then compile a report or statement, which would be circulated to the media stating that EP Cricket never mandated him to make such a statement,” Breakfast said.

He said the board was still waiting for May’s statement and had accordingly decided to hold a media conference to provide its side of the story.

“We believe the reputation of [Eastern Province Cricket] is at stake here.

“We are perceived to be supporting an underperforming CSA board, which is not correct, that is not our position.

“It is public knowledge that the CSA board is in crisis.

“As [Eastern Province Cricket], we pride ourselves in good governance and sound administration — we cannot support a board that is not performing.

“There are growing calls for the CSA board to step down — sponsors are withdrawing on a daily basis,” he said.

When approached for comment, May replied via WhatsApp that he had no knowledge of disciplinary action being taken against him.

Breakfast said EP Cricket would be guided by its memorandum of incorporation, which has a clause that deals specifically with matters of discipline.

In addition, there was a director affairs committee, which deals with all disciplinary matters concerning directors.

EP board member Richard Dolley said he was disappointed at the lack of control on the CSA board.

“At the moment, there are moves afoot from various provinces to call for the removal of the CSA board, which coincides with the repeated calls from SA Cricketers Association” Dolley said.

As a non-independent director on the board of CSA, Dolley said that should May be suspended, he would still be a CSA member but would not have a standing at EP Cricket.

“But according to the [memorandum of incorporation], we are going to subpoena the president to a DC where he will get an opportunity to explain before we make any decisions to withdraw the president.”

Meanwhile, pressure mounted on CSA after the WP Cricket Association special council met at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday and “unanimously” passed a resolution for the dissolution of the board‚ with just a single abstention.

This follows hot on the heels of leading sponsors giving ultimatums to CSA to sort out its issues.

Standard Bank announced last week that it would not renew its sponsorship with CSA and another sponsor‚ Sunfoil‚ also told the organisation to get its house in order.

Momentum set a deadline of April 30 2020 for the CSA board to step aside. — Additional reporting by Tiisetso Malepa