Jacques Faul shrugged his shoulders at the assertion that an Old Boys club is at the helm of on-field matters in South African cricket.

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) interim chief executive not just dead-batted that thought but also the potentially explosive half-volley that the top echelons of elite performance are now a white man’s domain.

There have been some social media grumblings pointing to the fact that Faul is the interim CEO‚ that Graeme Smith is the interim director of cricket‚ that Mark Boucher is the head coach and that Faf du Plessis is the national captain.

“In South Africa whenever a person is replaced by a person of a different colour it [the debate] can go in one of two directions‚” reminded Faul.

“I don’t think anybody in that management team would want someone because he represents a certain race. You can’t choose people because it looks good.

“We have to create opportunities and we have to embrace diversity. There is no way that only white represents excellence but when we compete we have to give opportunity to people who are ready for it because you are not doing them a favour as well‚” said Faul‚ who went on to remind that excellence and transformation were not mutually exclusive.

“I’ve been a CEO for 17 years and I’ve seen the wonderful thing transformation has done in creating opportunities. We also have to realise we are working with human beings. It is easy to drive agendas but ultimately it is people that you are putting out there.

“People may think me coming into this position after Thabang [Moroe] was suspended we are now replacing all black people with white people‚ but that’s not the case.”

Faul admitted‚ however‚ that Smith has to strike a fine balance‚ but said he is confident in a Proteas coaching group that also includes Enoch Nkwe as assistant coach‚ Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach‚ Justin Ontong as fielding coach‚ Jacques Kallis as batting consultant. Ashwell Prince is the A-team coach.

“There are a lot of confident‚ assertive people in that environment. What I like about him [Smith]‚ Enoch ‚ Ashwell and Mark is that they are competitive. They are hungry for it and maybe that’s the kind of people we need.” Faul explained what made Smith ideal for his role.

“He has passion and presence. He is a natural leader and he understands the business of cricket at the highest level.

“He is intelligent and quite structured. A lot of eyes look up when he speaks. Those are probably the qualities that you need now. He comes from a very credible position and wants to do it long term.”