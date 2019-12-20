11 great gifts to buy a petrolhead this festive season

Tag Heuer has once more paid homage to legendary driver Ayrton Senna with an updated take of the existing range that honours racing legends. It features a polished steel case with black ceramic bezel engraved with “S” and the name of the driver. Red has been applied in touches to the indexes and the central hand, while Senna's legendary yellow helmet with black and green stripes, has been engraved on the case back. It’s the perfect gift for a Senna or Formula 1 fanatic.

It costs about R65,000 at www.tagheuer.com.