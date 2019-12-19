Warriors draw on reserve depth for Dolphins clash

A depleted Warriors squad take on the Dolphins in a CSA 4-Day Franchise Series cricket clash starting at Kingsmead on Thursday having had to dig deep into their talent pipeline.

Four national call-ups and an injury mean that some players have earned recalls while another is in line for a possible debut.

Rudi Second and Anrich Nortjé are in camp with the Proteas, while Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla have joined up with the SA A side to face England this weekend.

Warriors team manager Shafiek Abrahams applauded the quartet.

“We are tremendously proud of all four players and we look forward to watching them grow and develop as Proteas cricketers,” he said.

But, coupled with Andrew Birch nursing a shoulder injury, it does leave the Warriors needing to fill some pretty large pairs of boots and for that reason they have recalled Basheer Walters and Kelly Smuts, while Border and SA U19 allrounder Jason Niemand could earn an introduction to franchise cricket.

With the Mzansi Super League 2.0 successfully out the way, the regular franchises change the pace up a bit with the red-ball format.

The Warriors are in fourth position, one win off the pacesetting Lions at the top of the log as the teams approach the halfway stage of the competition.

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts knows just how important a victory will be heading into the festive season break.

“We’ve got two tournaments left for the Warriors so it’s going to be an exciting second half of the season,” Smuts said.

“It’s a big game for us going in. I think we are fourth on the log so if we can get a win there and be close to one or two that will be great.”

Mangi Mosehle is likely to make his red-ball debut for the Dolphins along with KZN Inland batsman Luke Schlemmer.

They will, however, be without Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo, who are also on national duty.

“It was a tough start to the season but there is still a lot of cricket to be played in the competition and we can begin to put that right this week,” Dolphins coach Imraan Khan said.

“I think that we didn’t execute our plans for long enough periods with both the bat and the ball,” he said.

“That is why during most of the games we were always playing catch-up, but we have addressed this and hopefully we have learnt from that going into this week.”

The other matches this weekend see the Lions hosting the Titans in Johannesburg and the Knights travelling to play the Cape Cobras in Paarl.

After their trip to Durban, the Warriors will take a short break before heading to Centurion to face the Titans at SuperSport Park from January 6.

Squads

Warriors: Jon-Jon Smuts (capt); Edward Moore; Matthew Breetzke; Yaseen Vallie; Gihahn Cloete; Sinethemba Qeshile; Sisanda Magala; Basheer Walters; Kelly Smuts; Jason Niemand; Sithembile Langa and Jade de Klerk

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibz Makhanya, Mangaliso Mosehle, Luke Schlemmer, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Keith Dudgeon, Lwandiswa Zuma, Daryn Dupavillon.