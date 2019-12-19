Chris Woakes vows England will not take Proteas lightly on home turf

England allrounder Chris Woakes has experience beating South Africa in a Test match on these shores, but he isn't getting ahead of himself just yet.

Speaking after the two-day game against a Cricket South Africa (CSA) Invitation XI at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, Woakes said England will have to be at the top of their game to collect another series win against South Africa.

The 30-year-old Woakes played two Tests in the 2015-16 series that England won 2-1 to regain the Basil D’Oliviera Trophy, which England still possess.

In the recent two-day game, England bowled the CSA XI out for 289 in 68 overs after having scored 309/4 on the first day.

“South Africa are always going to be competitive in their own conditions and we’re not taking them lightly at all,” said Woakes.