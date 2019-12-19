Chris Woakes vows England will not take Proteas lightly on home turf
England allrounder Chris Woakes has experience beating South Africa in a Test match on these shores, but he isn't getting ahead of himself just yet.
Speaking after the two-day game against a Cricket South Africa (CSA) Invitation XI at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, Woakes said England will have to be at the top of their game to collect another series win against South Africa.
The 30-year-old Woakes played two Tests in the 2015-16 series that England won 2-1 to regain the Basil D’Oliviera Trophy, which England still possess.
In the recent two-day game, England bowled the CSA XI out for 289 in 68 overs after having scored 309/4 on the first day.
“South Africa are always going to be competitive in their own conditions and we’re not taking them lightly at all,” said Woakes.
“We came here four years ago and played some really good cricket and won. I know we have to be at the top of our game for us to do that again.
“I don't think there’s ever a good time to play any team at home. They’re always going to be competitive in their own conditions.
“They've changed things up a bit, with Graeme Smith coming in. He's been a leader for a long time, and Mark Boucher was a competitive, world-class cricketer. They've got a lot of experience in their back-room staff.”
In Benoni Woakes was part of an attack that was missing Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach to illness, while Ben Stokes didn't bowl.
Woakes (3/48), Sam Curran (2/45) and James Anderson (1/37) bowled 11 overs each, while leg-spinner Matt Parkinson's 20 overs went for 2/112.
Woakes said while he was happy to avoid illness, the bowlers need to devise different ways of taking wickets on unresponsive pitches.
“Touch wood I am OK, but a few guys have gone down ill. They've been back in the hotel trying to steer clear of everyone. They'll be back on their feet [soon],” he said.
"It was nice to take a few wickets and it was a different role compared to what I'm used to do doing. I bowled a few bouncers because the wicket wasn't responding when bowling on a length.
“We had to change up a bit and find different ways to get wickets. The afternoon session was good for us. We're always looking at ways to develop skills with the Kookaburra ball and try to find ways to get it moving.
“I think in South Africa, we may be able to utilise reverse swing in the longer games, but I think I'm a different bowler now. Sometimes in different conditions you have to think out the box, because sometimes the way you pick up wickets in England isn't the way you pick up wickets abroad.”
Despite the loss, the CSA XI youngsters managed to take some of the opportunities that came their way.
Kabelo Sekhukhune (65) and Jacques Snyman (79) came together at 18/2 and went on to share a 133-run third-wicket stand that drew the pre-lunch sting from England's attack. They fell successively after lunch to Anderson and Woakes, but captain Diego Rosier held firm with an 88-ball 70.
England bowled accurately and wrapped up the game 20 minutes after tea.
England's next fixture will be against South Africa A at the same ground from Friday to Sunday.