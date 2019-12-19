Chippa United set to cull seven senior players
Chippa United are considering laying off some of their senior players during the Absa Premiership transfer window period in January.
Club COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi confirmed the possible offloading of players, but declined to divulge names or the numbers players who will be exiting the club...
