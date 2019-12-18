Jacques Kallis named Proteas batting consultant

Former Proteas allrounder, Jacques Kallis has been named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries – 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.

The South African team assembles today to begin preparation for a full home tour against England. The nearly nine-week affair will include a four-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

- Cricket SA