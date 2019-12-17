Middendorp wins record third consecutive PSL Coach of the Month award

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp won a record third Absa Premiership Coach of the Month award for November at the Premier Soccer League offices in Parktown on Tuesday.

This for a month in which Premiership leaders Chiefs maintained a 100 percent win record.

Chiefs began November with a 2-0 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ then beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium before a 4-0 thrashing of Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium.

SuperSport United’s talented 21-year-old central midfielder Sipho Mbule won Player of the Month for November.

“His two goals in United’s away victories over Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United helped him emerge victorious ahead of Samir Nurkovic from Chiefs‚ Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows and Chippa United’s William Twala‚” the PSL said in a statement on their website.