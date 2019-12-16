SWD's Heath Richards stars with bat and ball on Khaya Majola Week opening day

A brilliant all-round display from South Western Districts’ Heath Richards and centuries from Northerns’ Jordan Hermann and Western Province’s Daniel Smith were the highlights of an exciting Day 1 of the Khaya Majola Week which kicked off in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday.

During the first of two rounds of time cricket fixtures at this year’s premier national week, there was an outright victory for Border, while SWD, Northerns, Central Gauteng Lions, North West and Easterns claimed wins thanks to their first innings scores.

The matches between WP and KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, and Eastern Province and Boland ended as draws.

Richards shone with both bat and ball to inspire SWD to victory over Northern Cape after winning the toss and electing to bat first, posting 231/8 in their innings. The right-handed batsman was involved in a 124-run, second-wicket partnership with Jhedli van Briesies (51) on his way to a superb century (117 off 172 balls; 10 fours, 1 six) to put his team in a commanding lead.

With the ball, Richards picked up the last five wickets of Northern Cape’s innings for just 1 run in his 4.1 overs, including 3 maidens to help restrict his opponents to 154 all out to seal the win, despite Orapeleng Motlhoaring’s valiant 64 off 106 deliveries (8 fours).

In WP’s match, Smith amassed a mammoth 130 off 189 deliveries in his side’s drawn encounter against KZNC to help propel them to a dominant 231/7. The left-hander from SACS played an integral role, dispatching 12 fours and one six as he anchored his team’s innings.

In reply, the Coastal outfit was stifled by their opponents and could only manage 163/3 after 53 overs as the clash fizzled out, with Francis Moran unbeaten on 51 off 163 deliveries (3 fours).

Northerns had their South Africa under-19s fast bowler, Merrick Brett and an outstanding individual performance from Hermann to thank for their first innings triumph over the home side, KZNI at the Pietermaritzburg Oval.

Brett led the charge with the cherry, returning with figures of four for 19 to dismiss Inland for 151 within 49 overs before it turned into the Hermann show. The Waterkloof pupil scored the large bulk of his team’s runs, registering 115 (off 213 balls; 14 fours) of his team’s score of 174 all out to see his side home.

Lilitha Reed claimed the day’s first five-wicket haul, taking five for nine runs in Border’s low-scoring, seven-wicket trouncing of Limpopo, who had Thomas Meyes (5/14) also picking up a five-wicket haul.

SA U19s’ top-order batsman, Levert Manje’s unbeaten 81 off 109 balls (12 fours) helped Gauteng to a first-innings victory over Free State, who were dismissed for 200 all out following JP Coetzer’s 61 off 77 balls (10 fours, 2 sixes).

Leander Juan Lubbe’s five for 27 played a key role in taking Easterns to victory over Mpumalanga after bowling out their opponents cheaply for 131 before WP Myburgh top-scored with an undefeated 52 (145 balls; 5 fours) in his team’s reply of 148/8.

North West snatched the other first innings triumph on Day 1 following a tightly-contested match against Namibia, where the former won the toss and put up 166 all out despite Stefan Bezuidenhout’s 5/28 before limiting the neighbouring nation to 154 all out.

Eastern Province and Boland played out an enthralling draw at Michaelhouse, with James Mullins (95 off 161 balls; 8 fours, 2 sixes) falling five runs short off a hundred as EP declared on 250/8, despite Nathan Jacobs’ stunning figures of 6/46 before the side from Paarl replied with a hard-fought 157/9 mainly thanks to Johannes Smal’s (68 off 106 deliveries) half-century.

