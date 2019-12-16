Sabbatini, Tway win QBE Shootout after birdie blitz

Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway staged a back-nine birdie blitz to claim a two-shot victory in the QBE Shootout in Florida on Sunday.

Slovakia's Sabbatini and American journeyman Tway fired six birdies and an eagle after the turn - including back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes - to card a 12-under-par 60 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples.

Sabbatini and Tway's round, played under the better ball format, also included a streak of six straight birdies from the sixth hole onwards.

Their birdie spree left the duo on 31 under for the tournament, two clear of Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston, who finished on 29 under after a 10-under-par closing 62.

The South African-born Sabbatini paid tribute to the support of partner Tway for the duo's successful final round.

"It's a fun event and it's great having a partner like Kevin - he took a lot of pressure off me and that allowed me to be more aggressive," Sabbatini said.

Tway meanwhile said he had benefited from the presence of father Bob, an eight-time PGA Tour victory and the 1986 US PGA Championship winner, as his caddie.

"It was nice to have dad out there on the bag," Tway said. "To play well and win with him there was awesome."

Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer finished tied for third on 28 under alongside Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel.

European stars Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell finished in fifth spot with a nine-under-par 63.

