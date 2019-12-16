Rocks out to break Spartans’ stranglehold

The Mzansi Super League (MSL) reaches its climax on Monday when the Paarl Rocks welcome the Tshwane Spartans to Boland Park for the final, with home coach Adrian Birrell desperate to end the visitors’ stranglehold on his side.

The Cape team have never beaten their rivals from Centurion in the competition’s brief history — losing all four of their meetings to date.

It makes for an intriguing final between MSL 2.0’s best team, who won six out of their 10 matches, and an opposing side with just three victories. Tshwane, of course, had five of their matches rained out but still managed to squeeze into the business end of the competition.

Two of those three wins were against the team that ended top of the table, and Mark Boucher’s side upset the odds on Friday when they won the qualifier in Port Elizabeth against another form side, the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, to earn their trip to the final.

Rocks coach Birrell knows what his side are up against, but hopes their luck is about to turn.

“Obviously we haven’t come out on top against them,” he said.

“The first game last year we lost very closely, so that could have gone either way.

“Most of the others they’ve outplayed us. But I think playing here in Paarl gives us an added advantage. We are quite good at the moment in our own conditions.

“You just have to take it like any other game and try to win the game on the day. If we play a good game of cricket there’s a good chance that we win.

“We don’t look at it and say we can’t beat them. We’ll look at it and say it’s a great opportunity for us to turn it around.

“I don’t think we’ve lost four to anyone else, so it’s due to turn the other way.”

Neither side boasts any of the top individual performers in the competition.

The highest ranked man in the two team is Tabraiz Shamsi, the third best wicket-taker with 14 dismissals. He trails Imran Tahir (17) and Dale Steyn (15).

Among the batsmen, AB de Villiers is fourth best with 274 runs, behind Ben Dunk (415), Janneman Malan (358) and Reeza Hendricks (275).

It has been more about collective team efforts from the finalists and Birrell is hoping for much of the same from his squad, who are expected to welcome back key all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius from injury.

“We need to keep doing the same things, make sure the intensity is still there,” he said.

“We’ve done well to get to where we are at. We’re not relaxing, thinking we’re there — we know that the biggest game is yet to come.

“There’s a great buzz in the squad, there’s a lot of excitement, guys are hungry and everyone is looking forward to Monday.

“It’s going to be fantastic. It’s going to be a fantastic occasion for Paarl and the Boland region.”

Spartans captain Heinrich Klaasen is also looking forward to the opportunity of playing in the MSL final, calling it an “honour”.

“It’s a huge privilege to lead such an experienced group of players on this stage,” he said.

“We’re all really excited and are looking forward to it. It will be a sell-out crowd and that’s what you want to see.”

Klaasen also believes that playing the key moments well will decide the outcome of the clash in the Boland.

“That’s how finals are ultimately decided — the team that stays the calmest and plays the big moments well will come out on top.”

The MSL 2.0 final will begin at 5.30pm and be broadcast exclusively live on SABC. — Cricket SA