Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan

The Khozas are keeping up with the Motaungs in all things German.

Last December Kaizer Motaung brought back his soldier Ernst Middendorp. Rumblings of discontent reverberated from Phefeni to Pollsmoor as many were not convinced of the suitability of the German given his uninspiring first spell with Kaizer Chiefs.

This December, on Tuesday to be exact, Irvin Khoza has gone German. This after Rhulani Mokwena, who graduated to head coach following the abrupt departure of Milutin Sredojevic, was returned to his assistant coach position.

That decision was taken in order to accommodate a man of German persuasion, Josef Zinnbauer, as the new head coach of Orlando Pirates.

The contrast between Chiefs and Pirates couldn’t be more stark.

Middendorp has brought back verve and enthusiasm among those aligned with Amakhosi. After 13 rounds of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Chiefs top the table with 34 points from 11 wins, one draw and one loss. Slide down the log and you will find the Sea Robbers stationed on seventh, 17 points behind with four wins, five draws and four defeats.

Chiefs have scored 28 goals, and conceded 10 for a healthy goal difference. Pirates have found the net 19 times and their defence was breached 20 times for a minus-one goal difference.

The gulf is unmistakable. It is heaven and hell. It is against this background that Bucs boss Khoza ended the gnashing of teeth among The Ghost.