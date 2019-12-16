Nkosinathi Joyi aims to end year on high note for EC

PREMIUM

Nkosinathi Joyi will look to close the year with a bang when he contests for the vacant IBO mini-flyweight crown against Filipino Joey Canoy at ICC in East London on Monday.



This despite that at age 36 time is not on his side, especially facing a dangerous opponent who nearly dethroned Joyi's conqueror Simpiwe Konkco when he challenged for the same title three years ago...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.