Nkosinathi Joyi aims to end year on high note for EC
Nkosinathi Joyi will look to close the year with a bang when he contests for the vacant IBO mini-flyweight crown against Filipino Joey Canoy at ICC in East London on Monday.
This despite that at age 36 time is not on his side, especially facing a dangerous opponent who nearly dethroned Joyi's conqueror Simpiwe Konkco when he challenged for the same title three years ago...
