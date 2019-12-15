Zambia too good for Amajita in Cosafa U20 final

Striker Jonathan Munalula scored twice as hosts Zambia claimed a deserved 3-0 victory over South Africa to claim the 2019 Cosafa Men’s Under-20 Championship in front of a capacity crowd at the Nkoloma Stadium on Saturday.

Francisco Mwepu netted a third in a dominant performance from the home side, who ended South Africa’s run of success in the regional showpiece tournament that had seen them champions in the previous two years.

Despite the result, coach Helman Mkhalele should be congratulated after his totally revamped squad only assembled a week before the competition, with the side having lost the likes of Lyle Foster, Njabulo Blom, Tashreeq Matthews and James Monyane.

They made two changes for the final, bringing in midfielders Keletso Sifama of Kaizer Chiefs and Ubuntu Cape Town’s Vusumuzi Plamana, who replace Rahim Milazi and Selaelo Rasebotja respectively.

The exciting Bidvest Wits trio of captain Lancaster Human, defender Athenkosi Mcaba and forward Sinenjongo Mkiva were in the starting XI, while hugely-talented SuperSport United youngster Oswin Appollis also took his place up-front.