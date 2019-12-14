Linda Zondi set for return as Proteas' chief selector

Linda Zondi is set to return as the Proteas' convenor of selectors, albeit on a temporary basis.

Zondi, who served two terms as the convenor of selectors up until the end of the ill-fated Cricket World Cup, will be filling in the role until the end of the current summer season.

He'll be back in the hot seat for the four-Test Basil D'Oliviera Trophy series against England that starts on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and three T20's against England before Australia jet in for two sets of three ODI's and three T20's.

When the home summer season is completed, South Africa will go to India for three ODI's, wrapping up the 2019/2020 season.

Zondi is the second person from the Ottis Gibson tenure to be roped in to help the national team.

Fielding coach Justin Ontong was part of the interim coaching staff for the India series under Enoch Nkwe's stewardship.