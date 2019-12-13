Ryan ten Doeschate happy to be 'home'

He might play his international cricket for the Netherlands national team, but Port Elizabeth-born Ryan Ten Doeschate holds fond memories of watching cricket as a young boy at St George’s Park.



A seasoned veteran on the international scene, Ten Doeschate, 39, is ready to once again lace up his spikes for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants when they welcome the Tshwane Spartans for their Mzansi Super League clash (5.30pm)...

