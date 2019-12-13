Lucas Radebe on Kaizer Chiefs: 'They've got enough to win the PSL'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe believes his former team have what it takes to win the Absa Premiership in their 50th anniversary season.

Chiefs have one match to play – against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 22 – before going to the Christmas break with potentially a 10-point lead.

What started as an early run of form – but where the bubble was expected to burst under journeyman coach Ernst Middendorp, and following four seasons without a trophy – is tentatively turning into a real title opportunity for long-suffering Amakhosi.

Radebe, who made his name at Chiefs in the early 1990s before going on to become Leeds United captain and a Bafana Bafana legend, said he believes Amakhosi can finish the deal.

“You are going to have to give them credit for how far they’ve come through the criticism of the last five years because it was unlike the Kaizer Chiefs we knew,” Radebe said.

“I mean, they’ve lost a lot of credibility with the fans in terms of the results in the field of play. But I think now you can see they are willing to bring the glory days back.

"I think this is one club capable of doing that with the structures they have. And surely this is the year. This is their opportunity.

“I mean, they are playing great, we’ve seen some great results. Surely, it’s possible, especially now, at this time of the year, when it is very crucial. There’s a break.

"Then you start again, where if you’ve been on top form you make sure that break doesn’t hamper you. I believe they’ve got enough in the bag to bag the league at the end of the season.”

Radebe was a young, emerging centre back in the unstoppable Chiefs line-up who won back-to-back National Soccer League titles in 1991 and 1992.

Amakhosi turn 50 in January.